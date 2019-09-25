Habitual felon from Rowan County sentenced to over 8 years in prison

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - George Albert Torrence of Salisbury was convicted this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sale or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle, place or dwelling for controlled substances.
According to a press release from Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook, Torrence pled no contest to his status as a habitual felon. Judge Richard Gottlieb sentenced him to a minimum of 72 months to a maximum of 99 months in prison.
On January 10, 2019, officers with the Salisbury Police Department responded to a residence on Old Plank Road at the request of probation and parole officers. A probation and parole officer conducted a warrantless search at the residence of Torrence and located 239 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and a .22 long rifle in his bedroom.
Torrence had previously been convicted of felony inciting to riot, felony possession of marijuana, and felony attempted possession of a firearm by felon, among other convictions.
Cook stated that she appreciated the efforts of Assistant District Attorney Tim Gould and the Salisbury Police Department in holding Torrence accountable for his repeated criminal conduct.
