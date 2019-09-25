Family dogs kill skunk, 11th rabies case confirmed in Gaston Co.

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say two family dogs fought with and killed a skunk that tested positive for rabies, marking Gaston County’s 11th confirmed case in 2019.
According to Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement, officials unit received a call from Sandy Ford Road in Mount Holly on Monday around noon. The call was in reference to possible rabid animal.
Two family dogs fought with a skunk and killed it.
Animal Care and Enforcement Specialists investigated, the dead skunk was sent to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh, and on Wednesday, the animal tested positive for rabies.
The family dogs on Sandy Ford Road did have the required rabies vaccinations. The dogs received a rabies vaccine booster from a veterinarian certified in North Carolina.
Officials notified neighbors of the incident and verified rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area.
Police are stressing the importance of having a valid rabies vaccination for pets, as this incident marks the 11th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County this year.
