DeRidder police warn that fake 'movie money’ being passed as cash

DeRidder police warn that fake 'movie money’ being passed as cash
DeRidder police warn that counterfeit "movie money" being passed for cash. (Source: DeRidder Police Department)
September 24, 2019 at 6:12 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 12:15 AM

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - DeRidder Police Department officials say they are seeing arise in counterfeit money - usually $100 bills that are purchased online as “movie money” or that have a Chinese/Japanese stamp on the front, back or both sides of the bill.

Authorities are asking shoppers to take time to inspect bills.

DeRidder police recommend visiting https://www.secretservice.gov/data/KnowYourMoney.pdf for information on how to identify a bill.

Authorities released photos of some of the recent counterfeit bills collected in DeRidder.

DeRidder police warn that counterfeit "movie money" being passed for cash.
DeRidder police warn that counterfeit "movie money" being passed for cash. (Source: DeRidder Police Department)
DeRidder police warn that counterfeit "movie money" being passed for cash.
DeRidder police warn that counterfeit "movie money" being passed for cash. (Source: DeRidder Police Department)
DeRidder police warn that counterfeit "movie money" being passed for cash.
DeRidder police warn that counterfeit "movie money" being passed for cash. (Source: DeRidder Police Department)
DeRidder police warn that counterfeit "movie money" being passed for cash.
DeRidder police warn that counterfeit "movie money" being passed for cash. (Source: DeRidder Police Department)
DeRidder police warn that counterfeit "movie money" being passed for cash.
DeRidder police warn that counterfeit "movie money" being passed for cash. (Source: DeRidder Police Department)

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.