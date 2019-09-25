Day Out With Thomas™ at the N.C. Transportation Museum - Sept. 27-29, Oct. 4-6

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From the NC Transportation Museum: All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to join him and his best friend Percy for a day of engaging activities and fun adventures at Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019. Children are invited to spend the day with their friend Thomas when the #1 Engine and Percy pull into the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 4-6, 2019.
Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019 is presented by Mattel.
This fun-filled event offers children and their families the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine and Percy, stars of the popular Thomas & Friends™ series. In addition, they will meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities including toy play, photo ops, and much more.
The tour, now in its 24th year, will make 37 stops across the U.S. and Canada and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2019.
Highlights include:
- A 25-minute train ride with Thomas aboard the passenger train and the option to ride aboard the caboose train pulled by Percy.
- Photo opportunities with Thomas and Percy.
- A Meet & Greet with Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway
- A Thomas & Friends Imagination Station featuring a variety of activities.
- A ‘Passport to Adventures’ booklet for children to track their journey at the event and receive a special prize upon completion.
- Thomas & Friends-themed activities including toy play, photo ops, and more
- Storytelling, video viewing, a magic show from Ryan Short, and live music from Jeanie B.
- Admission to all exhibits and offerings at the N.C. Transportation Museum, including railroad, auto and trucking, and aviation exhibits, and more.
The event runs from 8a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, though train ride times and performance schedules vary each day.
The N.C. Transportation Museum is located at 1 Samuel Spencer Drive, Spencer, NC.
Tickets for Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019 are on sale now and available by calling Ticketweb toll-free at 866-468-7630, or by visiting www.dayoutwiththomas.com. Ticket prices are $20 - $22 for Thomas-only tickets, and $28-$32 if a ride with Percy is added, plus tax for ages 2 and up (service charges and fee may apply).
For more information and directions, contact the N.C. Transportation Museum at 704-636-2889 or nctrans@nctrans.org.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.