Day Out With Thomas™ at the N.C. Transportation Museum - Sept. 27-29, Oct. 4-6

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From the NC Transportation Museum: All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to join him and his best friend Percy for a day of engaging activities and fun adventures at Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019. Children are invited to spend the day with their friend Thomas when the #1 Engine and Percy pull into the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 4-6, 2019.