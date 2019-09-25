Concord Police cracking down on drunk driving

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Concord are taking extraordinary steps to curb drunk driving.
According to an article in The Independent Tribune, officers are “working around the clock, changing their schedules, conducting random checkpoints and participating in random anti-drunk-driving campaigns to limit the number of impaired crashes.”
There have been more than 370 drivers arrested for driving while impaired so far in 2019. In 2018, there were 518 driving while intoxicated arrests within Concord.
Alcohol and drug impairment was suspected in seven crashes in Concord in 2019. Alcohol impairment was suspected in 55 crashes and drug impairment was suspected in 16 collisions according to the newspaper.
“One of the things that I’ve seen, and I’ve been doing this since 2006, is, and there is data and statistics to prove this, when you start drinking alcohol and taking drugs, one of the first things you lose is your judgment-making ability,” Sgt. Brian Pizzino told the Independent Tribune. “You begin to make bad decisions. One of those decisions we want to prevent is the drinking and driving or the impaired driving in general.”
Police said that one person was killed this year in an alcohol-rated crash. There weren’t any fatal crashes involving alcohol in 2018.
