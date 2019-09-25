Coast Guard nabs semi-submersible carrying $165M in cocaine

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. (WMBF) – The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Valiant intercepted a drug-laden, 40-foot self-propelled semi-submersible in the eastern Pacific on Tuesday, officials said.
According to a press release, the Valiant’s crew was on a routine patrol in the eastern Pacific when it interdicted a self-propelled semi-submersible in international waters carrying approximately 12,000 pounds of cocaine, worth over $165 million. Four suspected drug smugglers were also intercepted.
The semi-submersible was originally detected and monitored by maritime patrol aircraft.
More than 1,100 pounds of cocaine were recovered and offloaded to the Valiant during the operations, the release stated. The remaining cocaine could not be safely extracted due to stability concerns of the vessel.
