Clover man charged in 1998 juvenile sex crime case in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Clover, S.C. man was arrested and extradited to Gaston County in N.C. in connection to a sex crimes case involving juveniles that reportedly happened more than 20 years ago.
Jose Armando Cerna-Martinez, 74, is charged with three felony counts of indecent liberties with a child. Police say the alleged crimes occurred in 1998 when the victims - now adults - were between the ages of 5 and 9.
The investigation into the crimes began in June, according to Gaston County Police. Cerna-Martinez was arrested on the charges at his Clover home on Sept. 19 and was extradited back to Gaston County on Tuesday.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information is urged to call detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.
