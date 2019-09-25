Breast Cancer Survivor Week - Katie Robbins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In our ongoing series on breast cancer warriors in our area, next up is a woman you might have seen before.
Katie Robbins had no family history, but was in breast cancer education for a long time as marketing director for Charlotte Radiology and was often on television and radio talking about its importance.
But three years ago, she was diagnosed herself and quickly realized the difference between talking about this disease, and living with it.
"Prior to my diagnosis, I had a lot of facts and figures and educational pieces to cover,” Katie said. “But since then, I've had a story to tell and it's more meaningful. People are more likely to listen."
Katie says she’s living proof on why regular mammograms are important. She'd had one the year before her diagnosis that was clear.
One year later, her breast cancer popped up in her mammogram as an aggressive form of triple negative, stage two-A.
She says it was tough, but now that she’s more removed from diagnosis, she can see how cancer became – in an odd way – rewarding. She'd always gone to Komen Charlotte "Race for the Cure" in years past, but now she says the crowds and network of love mean something totally different.
"After I was diagnosed it really had a whole new meaning,” she said. “To be able to have enough energy to walk that race, to see the support that people give you -- my team, my family, my husband, my kids. I just don't know if there are words."
Katie says her two daughters - now 19 and 16 years old - were extremely supportive throughout her battle. The older one even ended up traveling to Costa Rica for her senior exit project in school, specifically to educate women there about breast self-exams.
This year, Katie’s family will be with her at the Race on October 5th.
She says she wouldn't miss it for the world.
“To also be there with other Survivors. And see their fight,” she said. “To know there will be hard days, but we’re in this together and we can do this.”
If you’d like to join Katie -- and many of us -- next Saturday in Uptown Charlotte for Race for the Cure, you can sign up for our WBTV News #TeamMolly at http://tinyurl.com/TeamMolly2019.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.