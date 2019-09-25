Book discussing police brutality cleared to be read in eighth-grade classes after CMS review process

“Good evening 8th-grade families. This is principal Chad Thomas with an important update regarding the 8th grade assigned reading, All American Boys. As I informed you previously, there were some objections to the assignment. The involved parties exercised their right to object to the supplemental materials through a long-standing process established by CMS and aligned with board policy. The process has been completed. As a result, we will proceed with the unit as designed. We will also invite police officers to participate in the classroom conversations. Thank you for your continued support of Bailey Middle."