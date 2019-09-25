Aluminum can thief wanted in Rowan County

A photo of the truck used in a Rowan County aluminum can heist. (Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 25, 2019 at 1:12 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 1:12 PM

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Rowan County are asking for the public’s help finding the person who took several bags of aluminum cans from someone’s property in China Grove.

The incident happened on Sept. 13 on Patterson Road. Officials say the property owner said the cans were intended for recycling, but someone in a Mazda pick-up truck stole them.

Police released a picture of the truck in hopes of identifying the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy J. Simmons or Sgt J. Nelson at 704-216-8700.

