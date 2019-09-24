UNC governing board chairman resigns, citing job demands

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The chair of the governing panel for the University of North Carolina system says he's stepping down early from his position but will remain on the board.
UNC said in a news release Tuesday that Board of Governors Chair Harry Smith of Greenville is resigning effective Oct. 1. Smith plans to remain as a board member through the end of his term in 2021.
Smith was board chairman during the controversy over "Silent Sam," the Confederate statue that protesters brought down in August 2018. He told the Carolina Journal in May that his view of the statue had "evolved greatly" and that it shouldn't be returned to the Chapel Hill campus.
He tells media outlets that he’s resigning because of the overwhelming demands of being the chair while running businesses.