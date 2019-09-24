Tepper asks Charlotte City Council to fund new MLS stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Charlotte City Council got an initial request to fund a new stadium for a Major League Soccer team in Charlotte during a closed session meeting Monday night.
WBTV has spoken with two people briefed on the request, both of whom requested they not be named in order to discuss details of the closed session meeting, which, by law, are not public.
The city council convened its meeting early on Monday night to allow more time for a closed session.
The two sources briefed on the request told WBTV the closed session was for council members to receive an initial pitch to build an MLS facility in Charlotte.
Both the plan and request for city funds came from representatives of David Tepper.
During the meeting, those presenting the pitch outlined a request for between roughly $100 million and $200 million in city funds to help build the facility, which would host a future soccer team and not also share a space with the Carolina Panthers.
Monday’s presentation was the first time council members were pitched the details of Tepper’s MLS project, the sources said.
While council members did not take a formal vote at the conclusion of the presentation, they did give approval for city staff to continue exploring options to fund the project.
According to one of the sources involved in the meeting, council members had a number of questions in response to the proposal. Chief among the concerns was seeking a guarantee that Tepper would not move the team away from Charlotte in the future.
Council members also asked for more details on how the potential facility could be accessed and used by the community outside of sporting events.
There were other concerns from council members about how much tax funding would be available to fund not only this request but other future sports projects, including a new or renovated football stadium.
Spokespeople for both the city and Tepper did not immediately return phone messages from WBTV seeking comment for this story.
