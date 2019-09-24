The summer that won’t end

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure firmly in control of our weather pattern, the rest of this week will feature more sunshine, more above-average heat and little chance for much-needed rain.
High temperatures today and Wednesday will push the upper 80s before we push the lower 90s – perhaps record-challenging heat – Thursday, Friday and perhaps into the weekend as well. Rain chances will remain low through Thursday, ticking up to perhaps 20% over the weekend.
In the Atlantic Basin, we are monitoring Tropical Storm Jerry, which will be near Bermuda early Wednesday before moving farther out to sea away from the U.S. Tropical Storm Karen will move over Puerto Rico today, and is a system that may meander in the south Atlantic to east of the Bahamas for what could be an extended period of time; so we’ll need to monitor Karen.
Tropical Storm Lorenzo developed off the coast of Africa Monday, and looks to stay out in the Central Atlantic as it strengthens into a hurricane later this week.
Keeping up with the latest with any drought issues, the U.S. Drought Monitor has about 90% of the WBTV viewing area classified as “abnormally dry” and has parts of upstate South Carolina under a “moderate drought." An update will be posted on Thursday and we’re likely to see the Moderate Drought classification expand.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
