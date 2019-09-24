Shots fired in Charlotte community caught on Ring camera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Ring camera in a Charlotte community captured shots being fired on Monday night.
The incident happened in a community in the 6400 block of Old Pineville Road. A resident says there were at least eight shots fired.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a victim reportedly stepped outside of his apartment after hearing shots fired.
Police say the victim saw two people and took pictures with his phone. The two people then reportedly assaulted him and took his phone.
Officers located the suspects and arrested them.
There’s no word on why shots were fired, or on charges for the suspects.
No further information was released.
