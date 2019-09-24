The 90s just keep on coming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - How do you like this warm weather? Hope you like it because there’s even more coming before the week is over!
Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s. Thursday and Friday will take us back to the low 90s for highs. The weekend? Still in the 90s! Next week? Yep! More low 90s.
Here’s something you may really not want to hear. Right now, the dew points are not too bad. It is hot but not that humid. Before the week is over, through this weekend, we will add more humidity to the mix. We are headed for the tropical range – hopefully for the last time this year.
Rain chances will remain low through the whole forecast period.
Have a good evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.