REPORT: Teen kidnapped someone at gunpoint, then got pushed out of moving car

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old was arrested Monday after investigators say he tried to rob someone at gunpoint over the weekend before being pushed out of a moving car by the victim.
The attempted robbery happened before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say the victim was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot near the Sabor Latin Grill in Wesley Chapel when a white male wearing all black jumped in his car, held him at gunpoint and demanded money.
When the victim told the would-be robber that he didn’t have any money, the gunman ordered him to start driving.
Once they neared the intersection of Deal Road and Twelve Mile Creek Road, officials say, a struggle ensued inside the vehicle. That’s when the victim was able to push his assailant out while the vehicle was still moving. A witness saw the suspect fall from the vehicle and run away from the scene.
The victim - who was unharmed - drove to a nearby neighborhood for help.
After some investigating, deputies named 16-year-old Christopher Michael Yando as the suspect and executed a search warrant at his home Monday evening. Yando was then arrested and charged with several crimes including first-degree kidnapping and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.
