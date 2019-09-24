Popular Kannapolis fire truck parade scheduled for Saturday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department will once again host a Fire Truck Parade as part of the Fire Prevention Festival, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., this Saturday, September 28. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and proceed along Laureate Way and N. Research Campus Drive, between City Hall and the North Carolina Research Campus.
This year’s theme is “Not Every Hero Wears A Cape – Plan and Practice Your Escape,” and we will focus on fire prevention, having working smoke alarms, and planning your home escape route. This free family favorite event continues to grow each other with lots of activities and fun for all.
There will be music, emergency vehicles, helicopters, a kids’ firefighter challenge course, inflatable games, and vendors on the horseshoe in front of City Hall. Food will be available for purchase. Additional activities and vendors will be in The Laureate Center at City Hall.
We will host a OneBlood blood drive, a Cabarrus Safe Kids child passenger safety seat check. We will also have a special guest, the U.S. Forest Service’s mascot Smokey Bear who will be here to celebrate his 75th birthday.
To register to give blood, visit oneblood.org/donate-now, and search for Kannapolis Fire Department.
For more information on the parade/festival visit kannapolisnc.gov.
