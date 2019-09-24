Panthers book rare stadium concert for 2020, promise it will be ‘first of many shows’

While Charlotte may not be as big a market as Atlanta and while Bank of America Stadium may not be as shiny and new as Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it’s reasonable to think the Panthers could be in the hunt for the types of megastars Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted in recent years — among them Garth Brooks in 2017 and Taylor Swift in 2018. (When Live Nation issued the cryptic press release early Monday morning teasing “a major announcement at Bank of America Stadium,” Swift’s name repeatedly came up in all the conjecture.)