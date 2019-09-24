New clubhouse in Huntersville: Cool Kids Campaign

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two foundations are having a big event this weekend in honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. It’s centered around something called “The Cool Kids Campaign.”
This Saturday is a “Band of Golfers” concert with big names to help raise money towards the opening of a Charlotte Clubhouse. The concert will feature Rascal Flatts members Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus. The clubhouse is slated to open in Huntersville in December.
The clubhouse will be called the “Dan Jansen Cool Kids Clubhouse” – a combination of the “Cook Kids Campaign” and the “Dan Jansen Foundation” and will be located off I-77 at exit 25.
Organizers say the facility is not only for sick children, but their siblings and parents as well. Counseling and tutoring will be offered as well as social service support, birthday parties, “ring the bell” parties (when you finish your cancer treatments!) and maybe most importantly, giving families a place to experience similar situations in a common location.
The concert this weekend is at Queens Landing in Mooresville, at 1459 River Highway. Tickets are $75. Go to www.bandofgolfers to get them in advance. They’ll also be sold at the door.
The “Cool Kids Campaign” was founded in 2006, as a 501(c)(3) non-profit. It says its mission is to “directly impact children fighting cancer” and is “devoted to improving the quality of life for pediatric oncology patients and their families by focusing on the academic, social and emotional needs brought on by a cancer diagnosis.”
Organizers say the name comes from kids just being kids - whether healthy or sick, they want to feel “cool” even when they don’t feel well.
Among other things, this charity offers program services for families and those in touch with kids who fight. It has advice books, lesson plans for teachers to help handle bullying of kids who may be sick, care packages, support groups and a care condo in Charlotte that will provide a place for families being treated.
