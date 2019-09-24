Man wanted for child rape in Missouri arrested in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man listed as a fugitive and wanted for alleged sex crimes involving children in Missouri was arrested by deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies made the arrest in Friday on behalf of federal agents.
Peace Elluvason Allah Cush-El was arrested in the 1600 block of N. Lee Street.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Cush-El, 49, faces charges of statutory rape/attempted statutory rape and and two counts of statutory sodomy/attempted statutory sodomy.
Investigators in St. Louis told say that between March 2017 and May of this year, Cush-El forced an 11-year-old girl to have sex with him multiple times.
After he was arrested on Friday, investigators say Cush-El tried to invoke his rights as a “sovereign citizen," and refused to have fingerprints made.
Bond was set at $1 million.
