Human trafficking and internet safety session to be presented by Nazareth Child & Family Connection Sept. 26

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Nazareth Child & Family Connection is hosting a human trafficking and internet safety training session at 12 noon on Thursday, September 26 at City Park in Salisbury.
The event is open to the public at no charge but space is limited, so it is best to RSVP here: https://nazcfc.salsalabs.org/humantrafficking or call 704.279.5556.
The session will be led by Natalie Wood Riche, an outreach specialist with the North Carolina Department of Justice.
The 45-minute session will concentrate on ways to help keep children safe and protected from human traffickers while using different social media platforms and other online locations.
“Children are vulnerable, especially when it comes to online predators. They can attack our children almost any time,” said Vernon Walters Jr., president and CEO of Nazareth Child & Family Connection. “With just the investment of an hour-and-a-half of our time, we can learn the best ways to prevent children from being victimized online. This is a very important topic for all parents or anyone who is a caregiver for children.”
Riche, an East Carolina University graduate, has spent the past eight years working in community leadership and advocacy throughout the state. She is a specialist in internet safety for youth.
Lunch for the event, to be held at 316 Lake Drive in Salisbury, will be provided by the Hotdog Shack of Granite Quarry.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.