Gaston County man facing child sex crime charges following DSS report

GASTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A sex offender in Gaston County faces multiple child sex crime charges.
Gaston County police say they arrested 36-year-old Travis Duane Proctor following an investigation by the Department of Social Services in Cleveland County.
Proctor was taken into custody at his home Monday and served a search warrant. Officials seized electronic storage devices and plan to perform forensic examinations.
Proctor, of Propst Road in Dallas, was served with felony first-degree statutory sex offense, two felony counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor under 13, and two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child. The victims involved were between the ages of 7 and 12.
Police say Proctor is a registered sex offender as a result of prior convictions of indecent liberties with a minor.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.