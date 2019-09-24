Dry skies, above-average temperatures stick around as fronts move in and out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite the passage of a cold front over the past 24 hours, above-average temperatures and dry conditions are expected to continue for the foreseeable future.
Afternoon high temperatures are climbing towards the upper 80s as northeasterly winds flow into the area. Overnight a few clouds will stick around keeping temperatures in the Piedmont in the low 60s meanwhile 50s should be expected across the mountains.
The reemergence of high pressure over the region will drive afternoon high temperatures back to the upper 80s and lower 90s both Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the arrival of another relatively weak front. Much like the last front, Thursday`s cold front will have limited moisture. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are expected near the TN border, but that activity will likely fizzle out as it attempts to move over the Western NC mountains.
By the weekend, we have a slightly better shot at getting some much-needed rain, however, the models are only hitting at a few scattered showers Friday and Saturday as a surface-level front hangs over the region. Nevertheless, the heat sticks around as high temperatures will return to the low 90s each afternoon across the Charlotte metro area.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Jerry is still no threat to the U.S. East Coast, but the center of Jerry is expected to pass near Bermuda tomorrow.
Karen is now a tropical storm again after being downgraded to a depression. It’s currently moving north-northeast as the center of Karen will pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today, delivering heavy rain and tropical storm force winds before it moves over the western Atlantic tonight. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, ahead of a forecast turn to the west towards the Bahamas.
Meanwhile, Lorenzo is expected to strengthen and become a hurricane later today as it churns west away from the Cabo Verde Islands in the central Atlantic.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
