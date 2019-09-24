Police searching for man who tried to abduct child in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say tried to abduct a child in south Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Police did not release many details about the attempted abduction, but did say it happened in the the Kingsford Drive area of Steele Creek. Kingsford Dr. runs between Nations Ford Road and Branchview Drive near Arrowood Road.
The suspect is an Hispanic male in his early 20s with long brown curly hair. He was wearing a grey t-shirt and dark blue shorts.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the incident is urged to immediately call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911.
