CMPD investigating homicide in uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Uptown Charlotte on Monday evening.
CMPD is reporting that one person was found deceased on N. Smith Street as a result of the incident.
The victim, later identified as a male, was found to have been stabbed multiple times and police report that it appears that he had gotten into an altercation with several suspects leading to this.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
