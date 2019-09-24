City of Kannapolis wins national awards for marketing and communications

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has been recognized with two national SAVVY Awards for communications and marketing by 3CMA. 3CMA, The City-County Communications and Marketing Association is the nation’s top professional group for government communication and marketing professionals.
The Savvy Awards, held in conjunction with 3CMA’s Annual Conference, recognize outstanding local government achievements in communications, public-sector marketing and citizen-government relationships. The Savvies salute skilled and effective city, county, agency or district professionals who have creatively planned and carried out successful innovations in communications and marketing.
3CMA accommodates local government organizations of all sizes and budget classes by judging entries in several different population groups. Over 700 entries in 40 categories were received. 3CMA utilized volunteer judges, who are other government communication professionals, from across the United States to review every entry and provide constructive comments on the winning entries.
The City of Kannapolis received two Silver Circle Awards in 2019 competing with cities across the nation with populations of 85,000 and under. The communications and marketing for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Sports & Entertainment Venue won the Silver Circle Award in the Special Event – One Time Event Category. The City also received a Silver Circle Award in the Printed Publication Category for the Village Park Brochure.
“To win two national awards is quite an honor for our City. We love the work we do to keep people informed about the services we provide and the great things happening in Kannapolis,” commented Annette Privette Keller, Director of Communications.
3CMA was founded in 1988 and with approximately 1,000 members works to connect and further educate government communication and marketing professionals across the United States and Canada in order to effectively showcase the role of local governments in the lives of people.
