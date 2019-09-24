Chester County deputy learning to walk again after surviving horrific crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s been more than three weeks since a Chester County deputy was in an accident - and many believe it was a miracle he survived.
Authorities say Deputy Chris Fowler was headed East on Hwy 9 when a tree truck ran through a caution light and slammed into his patrol car.
The father of four was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries while his wife and family were left wondering what would happen next. Since that day, Deputy Fowler has undergone two surgeries and is now in a rehab facility where he is slowly regaining his strength.
“He’s endured a lot,” said Katie Fowler, Chris’ wife. “He does what he needs to do, and that’s amazing in itself that he’s still here to do that.”
Her statement is even more powerful when you see the images of what Deputy Fowler survived.
“I am amazed that he’s alive,” said Katie. “There’s a lot of emotions that come with those pictures, but I’m just thankful that he’s here.”
Katie Fowler says her husband suffered a broken left femur, a tib fb fracture on the same leg, and a vertebrae fracture, among other serious injuries. Many, including Chris, wonder if it could have been worse.
“Essentially, what I’ve been told happened is, the vehicle ran over-top of my car,” said Deputy Fowler.
“There’s a bar that runs across the top of the car,” said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey, as he gestured his arms above his head. “Some of the firemen recognized that that probably helped in maintaining the structure of that vehicle.”
And while Deputy Fowler says he’s looked at the pictures closely, he doesn’t question why he’s still here.
“I’ve got faith, you know... And I’ve got triplet girls,” Deputy Fowler paused as he worked to gain his composure. “I know I’ll be alright.”
The father of 10-month-old triplets and a 6-year-old stepson, Fowler says his kids and his wife are his motivation.
“She’s done a lot,” said Chris of his wife Katie. “I couldn’t ask for a better person to help me through this.”
Two surgeries later and two metal bars in his leg, Fowler’s been told by therapists at Encompass Health Rehab in Rock Hill his recovery will take time.
“It’s going to be a long road. They talk about maybe 10 months before I can walk like normal,” said Fowler.
While the Fowler’s wait, they say they’re blown away from the support they’ve received.
“I know he’s gotten cards from California and cards from Florida… that amazes me,” said Katie.
A fundraiser through the nonprofit Serve & Connect has raised almost $8,000. Sheriff Dorsey is hoping it will raise even more.
“He did nothing wrong here, and he’s going to suffer life-long injuries or pain,” said Dorsey. “I want the community to know we need to rally around him and his family and support him in all that we can.”
