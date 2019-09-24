Charlotte woman says she was sexually assaulted by intruder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A sexual assault investigation is underway in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood.
A woman told police she was sleeping in her home off Canterwood Drive Saturday morning when she woke up to a man who sexually assaulted her. It happened around 3:56 a.m.
The woman told police she screamed and the man ran off.
The man was last seen wearing a gray sweater with white accents and a dark-colored baseball cap. No further information was provided regarding the man’s description.
Detectives are investigating the case and ask anyone with additional information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
