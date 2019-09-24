Breast Cancer Survivor Week - Tammy Greene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tammy Greene is a south Charlotte woman who found her own lump, was instantly worried about breast cancer, but like so many women… didn’t have the money or insurance to get herself checked.
“One day I’m lying on my side and I notice a lump,” she said. “It was uncomfortable. I stood up and did the breast exam and I’m thinking... it can’t be what I think it is.”
53-year-old Tammy says she was scared for her health and how to pay for a diagnosis. She’s a hard-working contractor and recently, jobs had been sparse. A friend pushed her towards a free mobile mammography unit, paid for by Komen Charlotte.
Results showed Tammy’s fear was warranted: She had an advanced form of breast cancer, triple negative Stage 4 with a nodule on her lung. From there, Komen Charlotte helped Tammy pay for her biopsy and treatments. “I started out with six months of intense chemo,” she said. “The Red Devil. Any and everything they could throw at it. So... that was rough.”
Tammy also underwent a double mastectomy AND just finished 33 rounds of radiation. Through it all, she said looking better than how she felt was really important to her, whether that meant wig or no wig. That thought process wasn’t out of being vain, it was because making herself get ready everyday helped her mentally.
“Your mental state means the world,” she said. “It’s half the battle.” Tammy is one of six children – the only girl – and sadly, her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer two months before she passed away. She recognizes she has a family history.
Now that Tammy is coming through the worst and looking back reflecting...she says she’s ready to give back. She’ll be there Saturday, October 5, for Komen Charlotte’s largest fundraiser every year,Race for the Cure.
"I don't care if it's just one friend, two friends, or just me,” she said. “It doesn't matter. I will parade up and down and around the stadium for Susan G. Komen because it really saved my life."
If you'd like to join Tammy -- and many of us -- next Saturday in Uptown Charlotte for Race for the Cure, register for our WBTV News #TeamMolly here >>http://tinyurl.com/TeamMolly2019. Registration is $35 and for that you get two t-shirts, one from Komen Charlotte and one WBTV Newsteam shirt. We'd love to have you join us!
