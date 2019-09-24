Animal Care & Control employee and his father accused of stealing chairs from porch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An civilian employee with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control and his father, an employee with the Charlotte Department of Transportation, are accused of stealing two chairs off the porch of a southeast Charlotte home.
Brian Depue, 27, is charged with possession of stolen goods. Carl Depue, 59, is charged with possession of stolen goods and two counts of misdemeanor larceny.
The investigation began on Sept. 16 when someone on Rollins Avenue reported that two chairs were stolen off their front porch. Police say surveillance video showed two men taking the chairs and putting them in the back of a truck.
Investigators soon identified the Depues as suspects and interviewed the father and son. After those interviews, they were arrested on the charges.
Officials say Brian Depue has worked with AC&C since Feb. His termination hearing is pending.
No further information has been released.
