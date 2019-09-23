3-year-old in critical condition following reported drowning at Gastonia home

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 3-year-old child is in critical condition following a reported drowning in Gaston County Saturday morning.
Police say they were called to a possible drowning around 11:21 a.m. Saturday at a home on Holly Hills Drive in Gastonia. Officials say a 3-year-old child was found unresponsive in a backyard pool.
Gaston EMS provided immediate treatment and the child was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. The child was later transferred to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.
The child remains in critical condition.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
