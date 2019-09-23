Unseasonable warmth rolls on as fall begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures are creeping up into the 90s by mid-afternoon under mostly sunny skies on this first day of fall.
A weak cold front will cross the area from the northwest this evening through tonight, but only expect a few isolated showers in mountains with dry conditions elsewhere.
Dry and warm high pressure will return quickly behind the front allowing highs to reach back into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the workweek.
Another front may arrive late in the week and actually increase our much-needed rain chance late in the week and over the weekend, but it's too early to tell if we can count on a decent downpour before the September comes to a close.
We continue to track Tropical Storm Jerry, well east of Bahamas today, but it looks like the storm will steer clear of the US, though it will likely impact Bermuda mid-week. Much farther south, Tropical Storm Karen has formed in the Caribbean Sea and it is forecast to track toward Puerto Rico in the coming days.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
