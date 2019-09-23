Suspect charged with murder in killing of Charlotte convenience store clerk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in the June 3 killing of a store clerk in west Charlotte.
Ismael Doumbia, 50, was working at a Shell gas station on Freedom Drive near Alleghany Street when he was shot and killed by a masked person during a robbery. It happened around 3:20 a.m.
Doumbia was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
Monday, police announced Desmin Logan was charged with murder in Doumbia’s death. Logan was identified as a suspect and interviewed by detectives.
Crime Stoppers, police and the FBI were offering a combined reward of $15,000 for information that led to an arrest in the case.
According to the gas station owner, Doumbia started working at the business in 2002 and has a wife and a 16-year-old son.
Dozens of people gathered at the Shell gas station on Freedom Drive following the shooting to pray for Doumbia’s family.
“This is truly anonymous,” police said of any forthcoming tips. “Someone can provide the tip, receive the money and remain completely anonymous.”
Police described Doumbia as “a hardworking man providing for his family,” and said detectives are working around the clock to find the person responsible for his killing.
Doumbia’s family members worked through tears as they asked for the public’s help in June.
In addition to robbery, Logan was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in Doumbia’s death.
