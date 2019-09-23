Rock Hill police arrest Columbia man, three juveniles in connection to Riverwalk auto thefts

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill police have charged four people, including three juveniles, in connection with a string of auto thefts and car break-ins in Rock Hill’s Riverwalk neighborhood earlier this summer.
The thefts happened on July 25 when police say two cars were stolen and four others were broken into on Waterscape Court, Spring Landing Drive and Herrons Ferry Road.
Police say 22-year-old Thaddeus Peterson was arrested in Richland County in late September and brought back to Rock Hill to face 12 different charges in connection with thefts.
In addition to Peterson’s arrest, police say three juveniles were charged in August in connection with the case.
“Our detective in our forensic unit worked tirelessly on this case to go ahead and bring a resolution about and through physical evidence we were able to identify a suspect in the case which led to an arrest of one adult and three juveniles,” said Lt. Michael Chavis with the Rock Hill Police Department.
Neighbors say they were on edge when it happened, and they’re grateful the suspects were found.
"It makes me very happy and very gracious to the law enforcement for doing their hard work to uncover what they needed to arrest the young men,” said one resident, Michael Gentry.
Police say both vehicles stolen from the neighborhood were found in Columbia, S.C., not long after the crimes.
