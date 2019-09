🚨MISSING PERSON - AT RISK🚨



HCPD is looking for Jeremy Mula, 39, of Myrtle Beach.



It is believed that he may be at risk.



Mula is about 5’8” and 185 lbs.



Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520. pic.twitter.com/XtfoEEWaG0