Man facing dozens of charges in Charlotte vehicle-break in cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused in a dozen vehicle break-ins is facing multiple charges.
At least six vehicles were broken into in the Ballantyne area during the overnight hours of May 13. The break-ins happened within .5 miles of the other and multiple items, including credit cards, were stolen.
A week later, on May 21, a vehicle was broken into at a QT gas station on Ridgemore Drive. Four more cases were reported during the overnight hours of June 3 in the Quail Hollow area, within .5 miles from Goneaway Road.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say detectives developed probable cause to charge 25-year-old Joshua Peterson in the cases, and 38 warrants were issued for his arrest.
Peterson was located in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was arrested and brought to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, where he was served with 48 outstanding warrants.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.