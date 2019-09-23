Man arrested following road rage incident involving Union County dirt bike riders

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested in Union County after deputies report that he forced one dirt bike driver off the road and struck another with his vehicle.
Ronald Eugene Spencer, 58, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports that Spencer became angered by two drit buke riders who used the left-hand lane on Wesley Chapel Road to pass traffic at a stoplight. After using his Hyundai Genesis to push the one rider off the road and strike the other, one of the dirt bike riders caught up with Spicer and pointed a firearm in his direction while ordering him to pull over.
Deputies report that the dirt bike rider had a concealed carry permit for the weapon and would not be charged in the incident.
No further information has been released at this time.
