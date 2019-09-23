Closure and traffic detour planned on Union Street S in Concord Wednesday

The work will require blocking traffic in both directions between Foard Avenue SW and Washington Lane SE to set up a crane. All southbound traffic will be detoured to Foard Avenue SW, Spring Street SW, and Cline Avenue SW back to Union Street S. All northbound traffic will be detoured to Washington Lane SE, Louise Drive SE, Virginia Avenue SE, and Corban Avenue SE back to Union Street S. Local traffic within the closure area will have access to driveways.