Closure and traffic detour planned on Union Street S in Concord Wednesday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - City of Concord crews will close a short section of Union Street S to through-traffic on Wednesday, September 25 so contractors can remove a diseased tree from the planting strip in the public right-of-way.
The work will require blocking traffic in both directions between Foard Avenue SW and Washington Lane SE to set up a crane. All southbound traffic will be detoured to Foard Avenue SW, Spring Street SW, and Cline Avenue SW back to Union Street S. All northbound traffic will be detoured to Washington Lane SE, Louise Drive SE, Virginia Avenue SE, and Corban Avenue SE back to Union Street S. Local traffic within the closure area will have access to driveways.
The closure is planned between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Motorists and pedestrians should follow posted detour routes and exercise caution in the area during this time.
Stump grinding and tree replacement work will follow when conditions are favorable, with minimal disruption to traffic. For more information, please contact City Arborist Bill Leake at 704-920-5393.
