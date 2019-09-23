City of Hickory breaks ground for City Walk, cuts ribbon for downtown renovations

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - City of Hickory officials had a busy noon-time hour Monday as they broke ground on the long awaited City Walk Project and quickly headed to downtown to cut the ribbon on the six-month long Union Square redevelopment project.
Both are part of the bond package passed five years ago in an effort to transform Hickory into the future. During the Great Recession, many companies left and many people moved away. Officials want to change that.
“This is just a sign of what’s to come,” said Councilman David Williams.
The renovation of Union Square is just a piece of the overall effort, he says. City Walk will be a ten foot wide path from one side of the city to the other, with spurs into neighborhoods and crossing Union Square and eventually connecting with the future River Walk project. Williams says it will transform Hickory.
“It shows we are meeting the needs of our citizens and making Hickory a better place for everyone.”
Officials say businesses are already starting to develop the areas along the City Walk project, even before construction has begun. The bond package approved by voters totaled $40 million and along with that the city has close to $50 million in grant money for the projects.
City Walk is expected to take 18 months to build. Officials say it will take up to ten years to complete everything on the bond list.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.