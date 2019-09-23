Calendar says autumn, weather pattern says otherwise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings the start of the fall season! However, considering today will also bring afternoon readings near 90°, you may want to hold off on the pumpkin spice.
There is a weak front forecast to cross the WBTV area today, but rain chances appear to be near-zero (though there is a very small chance in the mountains).
Looking ahead, the week will feature more sunshine, more above-average heat and little chance for much-needed rain. High temperatures will knock back just tad Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the warm 80s before we push the lower 90s – perhaps record-challenging heat – Thursday and Friday.
New model data suggests a more important front may arrive late in the week and actually increase our much-needed rain chance late in the week and over the weekend. If so, I may have to pare back a little on the heat forecast, but that’s far from a certainty at this point, so stay tuned!
We are tracking Tropical Storm Jerry, well east of Bahamas today, but it looks like the storm will steer clear of the US, though it will likely impact Bermuda mid-week. Much farther south, Tropical Storm Karen has formed in the Caribbean Sea and it is forecast to track toward Puerto Rico in the coming days (through the current forecast keep Karen below hurricane strength).
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
