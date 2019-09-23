Analysis: Kyle Allen’s breakout game saved the Panthers’ slow-starting season

Allen finished the day 19-for-26 with 261 yards and four touchdowns, and his stat line doesn’t fully do his afternoon justice. He routinely found the open receivers, spreading the ball out as evenly as offensive coordinator Norv Turner would like. Curtis Samuel and Moore both scored, and Greg Olsen had two touchdowns of his own in addition to 75 yards receiving. Allen did fumble twice, but both times were because his offensive linemen got beat — and even then, he recovered one of his own.