Warming up! We’ll be back in the 90s before you know it!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hope you liked today because Sunday will be almost identical. There will be plenty of sun and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain should not get in the way of any Sunday plans.
We will jump into fall on Monday (bright and early at 3:50am). However, the new season won’t immediately live up to its name. Don’t expect a rush of cool fall air. We are expecting temperatures in the mid to upper 80s on Monday through Wednesday. Rain chances will remain almost zero.
By the second half of the week… it will get hotter. In fact, we could reach the low 90s Thursday and Friday.
SO, it will be a beautiful week but no typical fall weather to be found yet!
We are tracking Tropical Storm Jerry, north of Puerto Rico today, but it looks like the storm will steer clear of the US, though it will likely impact Bermuda on Tuesday.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
