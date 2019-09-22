Voters must register by October 11 to vote in November 5 municipal election in Rowan

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Town or City residents in Rowan County who are not registered and wish to vote in the November 5, 2019 Municipal Elections must register by October 11th. A voter who has moved since the last election must have their address changed with the Board of Elections office by the same date.
The Elections office has mail-in voter registration forms available. These forms must be in our office or postmarked no later than October 11, 2019 to be a valid application to register for the November Election.
Persons wishing to register and vote after the registration deadline may appear in person at a one-stop absentee voting site, complete the voter registration application form and provide proof of residence by presenting valid documents showing current name and address.
No-excuse One-Stop Voting will begin at the Rowan County Board of Elections Office October 16th between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Saturday, October 26th 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ending on Friday, November 1st.
Absentee ballot applications are available at the Board of Elections Office. An immediate relative may make an application for a ballot to be sent to a voter who is out of town, such as a college student, or for a voter who is confined to the home and cannot get to the polls on Election Day. The deadline for applying for an absentee ballot to be mailed is 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 29th.
City of Salisbury residents will also be voting on a Referendum “City of Salisbury Charter Amendment to Establish Separate Mayoral Election”
For further information regarding registration, mail-in forms, location of polling places, absentee ballots or other election matters in Rowan County, call the Elections office at 704-216-8140 or look on the Internet at www.rowancountync.gov/elections
