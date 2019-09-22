Sunny Sunday...Hot & Dry Week Ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure firmly in control of our weather, we’ll enjoy more sunshine today with tolerable humidity levels and above-average high temperatures. Highs in the upper 80s are expected today and there is a near-zero chance for rain.
Monday brings the official start of the fall season. Monday will also bring afternoon readings just shy of 90°.
Looking ahead, the week will feature more sunshine, more above-average heat and little chance for much-needed rain. High temperatures will hold in warm 80s through the mid-week period, then push the lower 90s – record-challenging heat – Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
We are tracking Tropical Storm Jerry, well east of Bahamas today, but it looks like the storm will steer clear of the US, though it will likely impact Bermuda mid-week. Much farther south, Tropical Storm Karen has formed in the Caribbean Sea and it is forecast to track toward Puerto Rico in the coming days (through the current forecast keep Karen below hurricane strength).
Hope you have a great Sunday and Go Panthers!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
