Man in ‘critical condition’ after being shot near The Music Factory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One man was left critically injured after being shot near The Music Factory early Sunday morning.
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are conducting a shooting investigation on Hamilton Street after they received a service call at 2:36 a.m.
Police say a man with a gunshot wound was found near a parking deck. The victim was transported to Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center and is in critical condition.
Detectives and police are still looking for further physical evidence and witnesses.
This is an ongoing, active investigation. Additional updates will be released by CMPD Public Affairs.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
