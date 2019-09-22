Rowan man charged with LSD possession vows to fight charges

“It was obtained on the grounds that I was in possession of LSD-25 when I was not,” Errante said. “I believe my rights were clearly violated due to this fact. Also, this was for personal use. I suffer from severe depression and other mental health issues and none of the medications doctors have prescribed me have truly helped. I use hallucinogens in therapeutic doses in a means to self medicate. I wouldn’t be alive today without them but now I don’t have a choice but to suffer and live a life of pure misery.”