Rowan man charged with LSD possession vows to fight charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man who was charged on Thursday night for trafficking LSD says he is innocent, and plans to fight the charges.
Jacob Errante was charged after deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office and agents with the SBI searched Errante’s home on Spence Drive. According to the arrest warrant, they seized “more than 100 but less than 500” dosage units of LSD.
“I am being falsely charged with trafficking Lysergic Acid Diethylamide aka LSD-25,” Erranted told WBTV. “I never at any point had it in my possession. I ordered 100 tabs of Acetyl Lysergic Acid Diethylamide aka ALD-52 online through a vendor who sells legal unscheduled versions of psychedelics. This substance is unscheduled federally and still completely legal in most states.”
Errante says that the complainant listed on the search warrant the search warrant provided false information to law enforcement.
“It was obtained on the grounds that I was in possession of LSD-25 when I was not,” Errante said. “I believe my rights were clearly violated due to this fact. Also, this was for personal use. I suffer from severe depression and other mental health issues and none of the medications doctors have prescribed me have truly helped. I use hallucinogens in therapeutic doses in a means to self medicate. I wouldn’t be alive today without them but now I don’t have a choice but to suffer and live a life of pure misery.”
Errante is currently out of jail on bond.
