Police: ‘Medical situation’ kills 3, sickens 4 in Pittsburgh
September 22, 2019 at 9:49 AM EDT - Updated September 22 at 10:09 AM

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Gray News) - Three people have died and four have been hospitalized Sunday in what Pittsburgh Police call “a medical situation.”

Police said the victims were wearing orange wristbands as part of a party or event.

Those hospitalized range in condition from serious to critical, police said.

Police responding to a call Sunday morning found five victims in an apartment, one in elevator outside the apartment and one on a street.

Authorities have not said what has caused the illnesses and deaths.

