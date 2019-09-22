Plastic bag spoils points finish for Kannapolis Formula One team

“We weren’t far from points. Kevin (Magnussen) was having a great race at the beginning, he was in the top ten when I was struggling more at the back. We tried a different strategy – staying out very long on the medium tires," said Grosjean. "We were waiting for the safety car, which then actually came when I had the contact with George (Russell). I need to see the footage, but I was as left as I could be at the exit of the corner. When there’s no run-off area, there’s nowhere to go, so I touched the wall and we touched there – there was no more room for me to go left. We came back in the race towards the end with the other safety car periods. We battled as hard as we could, but we just had too much tire degradation at one point, so the last few laps were a bit emotional.”