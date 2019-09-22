Nationally-known environmental speaker coming to Catawba College

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Center for the Environment at Catawba College will host a presentation by David Orr, a leading thinker of the American environmental movement, Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Center.
His topic will be “North Carolina in a Hotter, Less Democratic Time...Unless,” an examination of how our democracy is changing and how this interrelates with climate change and efforts to lower the future impacts.
Dr. John Wear, director of the Center for the Environment, said that Orr will focus on North Carolina and that the presentation is both important and timely.
The event is free to the public, but registration is required at www/catawba.edu/orr.
Orr is a scholar, teacher, writer, speaker, and entrepreneur whose diverse fields include environmental issues and politics, environmental education, campus greening, green building architecture, ecological design, and climate change.
Orr is a Paul Sears Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Politics, Emeritus.
He is the author of eight books, including Dangerous Years: Climate Change and the Long Emergency (Yale, 2016) and Down to the Wire: Confronting Climate Collapse (Oxford, 2009) and co-editor of three others.
