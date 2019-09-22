Kannapolis “Downtown Runaround” coming up October 10

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Everyone is invited to participate in the Downtown Runaround, on Wednesday, October 10. The Downtown Runaround will immediately follow the West Avenue Streetscape Opening Ceremony, which will begin at 5:30 p.m., October 10, and will be held at the intersection of West Avenue and Laureate Way.
The Downtown Runaround participants will run/walk five times through the two new West Avenue roundabouts, equal to 1.5 miles. The cost is $10 per person, and participants will receive a special commemorative t-shirt. Those who register by September 23 are guaranteed a shirt in their size.
This is an extra credit race for the Run Kannapolis Race Series, and this race is not covered by the all-inclusive registration rate that was offered at the beginning of this year.
To register for the Downtown Runaround, visit runkannapolis.com.
